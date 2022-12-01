Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close.

There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Uruguay enters the matchup with one point, sitting in last place in the group standings. La Celeste have to beat Ghana, plus hope for a South Korea loss or draw vs. Portugal to advance to the round of 16. If South Korea and Uruguay both win, it will come down to tiebreakers.

Ghana is in a bit of a better position, sitting in second place of the group with three points. A win against Uruguay will secure the Black Stars' spot in the knockout stage. In the case of a draw vs. Uruguay, a tiebreaker would come into effect.

Here's everything you need to know about the Uruguay-Ghana showdown:

When does Uruguay play Ghana?

Uruguay and Ghana are scheduled to face off on Friday, Dec. 2.

What time does Uruguay play Ghana?

The Uruguay vs. Ghana game will begin at 6 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 10 a.m. ET in the United States. Those on the west coast of America can tune in at 7 a.m. P.T.

What stadium is Uruguay playing Ghana?

The game will be held at Al Janoub Stadium in Wakrah, Qatar.

How to watch Uruguay vs. Ghana match

The game will air live in English on Fox Sports 1 and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Uruguay vs. Ghana match

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.

Uruguay vs. Ghana - Group H | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock