USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital After Injury Vs. Iran

The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday.

Now, the Americans will be holding their breath as they await a status update on their star player.

Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital for scans on an abdomen injury he suffered in the victory, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced.

Pulisic sustained the injury on his 38th-minute goal. The 24-year-old American fell on Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after knocking home the score.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Pulisic was in obvious pain as he remained on the ground for a few minutes. The U.S. played with 10 men when the match resumed as Pulisic stood off to the side with the U.S. medical staff.

Pulisic returned to the field in the 43rd minute and finished out the half. He was then subbed off to begin the second half for Brenden Aaronson.

The USMNT's knockout stage match against the Netherlands, which won Group A, is set for Saturday. The U.S. will be hoping Pulisic is able to be part of the starting XI that takes on the Dutch.