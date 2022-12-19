Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.

But it wasn’t just the final that had fans standing up and erupting with cheers in the streets. The entire quadrennial tournament was full of upsets, darkhorse runs and dramatic penalty shootouts.

While the next men’s World Cup isn’t until 2026 in North America, a different World Cup is right around the corner.

That’s right, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is a mere seven months away. Let’s see what’s in store:

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup is slated for July 20, 2023. It will last for an entire month and end on Aug. 20, 2023.

Where is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time there are two countries co-hosting the tournament.

Which nations are competing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The last time the women competed in the tournament, we saw 24 teams take the stage. This year, however, we will see 32 teams as the women’s tournament emulates the men’s tournament number.

Here are all the countries participating:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Group B play-off winner

Denmark

China PR

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Group A play-off winner

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Group C play-off winner

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

Who won the 2019 Women’s World Cup?

The United States women’s national team is a two-time defending World Cup champion after winning in 2019 and 2015.

Before the U.S., Japan won in 2011 and Germany in 2007.

How can I watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup will air on FOX, just as the 2022 men’s tournament did.

Streaming details will be announced once the competition gets closer.

Who are the favorites to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The favorites to win the tournament are the two-time defending champions, the United States. England is behind them and shortly following is Germany and Spain. Here is a full-look at the odds, according to PointsBet: