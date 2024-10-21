Wyoming football players report items stolen after facing SJSU Spartans

The University of Wyoming's football team suffered two blows on Saturday. First, they lost to the San Jose State University Spartans. Second, they returned to the locker room and realized some of their personal items had been stolen.

According to SJSU police, ten Wyoming players reported that their personal items and sports gear had been stolen from the visiting players' locker room.

Athletes and coaches from other programs at San Jose State said they don't leave their valuables alone while at practice.

"Even here, when we go out to practice, we make sure we don't leave our valuables. It sucks," said Aaron Escobar, SJ State LaCrosse player. "We don't want to be known for that."

Derek de Lemos, head coach of the LaCrosse program, said the news is disheartening.

"That's heartbreaking to lose personal stuff, especially when you're on the road and have nothing else with you," Lemos said.

Officers have not revealed if cell phones, laptops or wallets were taken. Additionally, officials did not specify the type of sports gear stolen.

SJSU police will be checking surveillance camera video to help identify suspects.

Despite creating three turnovers and blocking a field goal in the first half, the Wyoming Cowboys could not defeat the San Jose State Spartans, ultimately losing 24-14 on Saturday afternoon.

During the opening half, the Wyoming defense allowed over 300 yards of total offense but managed to force three turnovers, resulting in a 14-0 score at halftime. Despite narrowing the gap to 14-7, the Cowboys could not maintain their momentum due to a turnover.

San Jose State recorded 498 yards of total offense in the game, with 322 passing yards and 176 rushing yards. Although Wyoming achieved a season-high of 310 passing yards, they were limited to just 56 rushing yards for the night.

Coaches at Wyoming did not respond to NBC Bay Area's requests for comment on Sunday.