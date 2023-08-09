Stats, rare homer drought show Giants' pitching owns Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is a terror at the plate for the Los Angeles Angels -- except when they're playing the Giants.

Shockingly, the current MLB home run leader is in the midst of a long-ball drought when facing San Francisco, and it's the longest such streak against any team for the superstar.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to take the bump today against the Giants, but may be more concerned about his bat than his arm.



Ohtani has never gone yard in 10 career games against the Giants, his most games played without a home run against any single opponent. pic.twitter.com/CnlmBhT1uI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2023

And when diving even deeper into the numbers, Ohtani hasn't had too much luck hitting against the Giants overall.

Ohtani is 6-for-34 (.177) with two RBI and just one extra-base hit (a double off Logan Webb on Monday) against San Francisco.

The two-way Angels star will start on the mound against the Giants on Wednesday, and he'll certainly be looking to help his own case in the box. Giants rookie Ryan Walker will toe the rubber first for San Francisco at Angel Stadium as his team attempts to keep Ohtani at bay and leave Southern California with a series win.

Described by Webb as "the most talented baseball player of all time," Ohtani's struggles against the Giants could come to an end at any given moment. But with the 29-year-old slated to hit MLB free agency this winter, maybe it's something he won't have to deal with much longer.

