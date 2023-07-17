How Steph compares ACC-winning putt to NBA buzzer-beater

Steph Curry has had many majestic moments on the basketball court over the course of his decorated NBA career, to say the least.

The Warriors superstar has competed with the best of the best and flourished under pressure in the most tense moments. Sunday was no different for Curry as his success on the hardwood carried over onto the golf course.

Curry pulled away with a clutch, walk-off putt to secure his first American Century Championship title. After the popular celebrity tournament, the four-time NBA champ compared the moment to a 3-point buzzer-beater in basketball.

"It's pretty damn close," Curry told reporters. "Like in this game, you obviously have a lot more time to think about the scenario and the moment, and just the routine of it all is the most important. Like on the basketball court, it's all about reacting. ... You think about you have a lot more time to react on the basketball court. Here, it's all about what happens in here. To be able to kind of maintain focus, contain the emotions, like -- again, I don't do this for a living. You dream about moments like this, watching the guys that play at the highest level, to put myself in their shoes for just a second.

"[Pro golfer] Freddie Couples sent me a text -- I'm name-dropping. Freddie Couples sent me a text last night to remind me of, it's OK to assume you're a professional golfer for the day and block out all the distractions, be in the moment, enjoy yourself, stick to your routine. And it was helpful to hear that. I was like a kid in a candy store all day. It was the most fun I've ever had on a golf course, for sure."

Curry has pulled off many jaw-dropping stunts on the court, from turnaround no-look threes to mind-boggling buckets from well behind the arc. His basketball wizardry has had many left thinking, 'Only Steph' -- and those same thoughts carried over into the golf competition.

"It helps because the reps, but even more because I failed it so many times," Curry continued. "So there's no real, real fear of failure in that moment. Like I was thinking to myself all day, like kind of acknowledging what was actually happening. You're in the final round of a golf tournament that you love so much. You're playing with two guys that you enjoy their company. You understand the stakes.

"But then when it gets to hitting shots, it's all confidence. It's what happens between the ears. So the reps on the court definitely help, not being afraid to take chances, not being afraid of the result. A lot of people would love to be in that scenario where you're having an 18-foot putt to win a tournament, a member-guest, a member-member, whatever it is, a skins game, all that stuff.

"That's why everybody loves the game of golf. You're searching for those moments, and I was fortunate enough to have it here, fortunate enough to make it. It's all about the process of just enjoying myself, trying to remember that the entire round, and got to the finish line."

Surprisingly, Curry only has made one buzzer-beater since entering the NBA in 2009. He has hit several game-winning shots -- seven to be exact -- but none with 0:00 left on the clock. There wasn't a clock winding down or a loud buzzer, but Sunday's game-winner on the green will count as his second.

