NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's clutch ACC title win

Steph Curry's athletic abilities are no secret, but the Warriors star still found a way to leave the sports world in awe by claiming his first American Century Championship title Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

And it wasn't Curry's ACC victory alone that had NBA Twitter in disbelief -- it was his clutch putt on the 18th hole that gave him a tournament-winning eagle.

After Curry's big win, his NBA peers, fans and stars from other sports took to Twitter to revel in his glory.

The most thrilling, indeed. But as Dub Nation knows, no moment's too big for Curry.

