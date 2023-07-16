NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's clutch ACC title win

Steph Curry's athletic abilities are no secret, but the Warriors star still found a way to leave the sports world in awe by claiming his first American Century Championship title Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

And it wasn't Curry's ACC victory alone that had NBA Twitter in disbelief -- it was his clutch putt on the 18th hole that gave him a tournament-winning eagle.

The scene from Steph’s tournament-winning putt on 18 😱 pic.twitter.com/snMnVtHErW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

After Curry's big win, his NBA peers, fans and stars from other sports took to Twitter to revel in his glory.

Steph was dipped in whatever body of water Achilles was! https://t.co/VhdLhN1BoH — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 16, 2023

Steph Curry is the Greatest 2 Sport Athlete in the world 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C8L1I5YPfB — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) July 16, 2023

in all of sports is there ANYONE more skilled than Steph Curry and Shohei Ohtani??? — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) July 16, 2023

steph is so skilled he wins championships in whole other sports during the off-season as a side quest https://t.co/UKC902Bkm2 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 16, 2023

Curry at the buzzer for the win. Well, naturally — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) July 16, 2023

Congratulations🏆to @StephenCurry30 on your incredible come from behind victory at the final hole of the 2023 @ACChampionship!🎉 This was truly one of the most thrilling tournament endings ever! 🔥 🔥 🔥 #ACCGolf #AmericanCenturyChampionship pic.twitter.com/Wtbu0ogiYc — American Century Investments (@AmericanCentury) July 16, 2023

The most thrilling, indeed. But as Dub Nation knows, no moment's too big for Curry.

