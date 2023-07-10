CP3's one-liner perfectly sums up first workout with Steph

As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, Dub Nation can expect plenty of splashing from Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his new teammate Chris Paul.

The veteran duo worked out together for the first time since Paul was traded to the Bay on Sunday in Las Vegas, then took in the Warriors' 94-86 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Summer League play from the sidelines.

So, how was the workout for Paul and Curry, former rivals-turned-teammates? The Golden State newcomer summed it up perfectly during his introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.

"Weren't a lot of misses"



— CP3 on his workout with Steph today 😈 pic.twitter.com/rA57ZfXzfH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No surprises there, as the two future Hall of Fame players both possess career shooting percentages of over 47 percent (Curry at 47.5, Paul at 47.2). Paul didn't divulge too much of what he and Curry talked about during their workout, telling reporters "it's not that deep."

"My wife, [pointing] over there, went to Steph and Ayesha's wedding; they were at my wedding," Paul said. "We've known each other for a very long time, aside from the basketball court."

A years-long rivalry has been put to the side with one goal in mind: Winning. And the pair's equally as long relationship off the court should help in that regard. As Curry and the rest of the Warriors' veteran core seek another NBA championship, Paul certainly hopes the upcoming season will lead to the first of his 18-year career.

There will be countless workouts together to come, and, hopefully, just as few misses once the 2023-24 campaign begins.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast