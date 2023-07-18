Steph hits Drake concert in Brooklyn day after golf title win

Steph Curry is living his best life.

The day after winning his first American Century Championship title in Stateline, Nev., the Warriors star made a cross-country trek to Brooklyn to take in a Drake concert at the Barclays Center on Monday night.

Drake is a massive NBA fan, so the rapper of course had to give Curry a shout out when he spotted the four-time champion, wife Ayesha and mother Sonya in the crowd.

Legendary linkup. 🫂



Drake and Steph in NYC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LFDhMWhAUK — Complex (@Complex) July 18, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Curry took the sports world by storm over the weekend during the ACC celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, with a hole-in-one Saturday and a walk-off eagle putt to take home the crown on Sunday.

The Warriors' earlier-than-usual NBA playoff exit gave Curry some extra time to work on his golf game, and now it looks like the veteran point guard is enjoying some hard-earned free time ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. He has been known to attend Drake concerts -- like the time he saw the rapper at Oracle Arena in 2016 with Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and his brother Seth Curry.

It certainly has been an exciting past few days for Curry -- though someone might want to make sure the Splash Brother has had time to sleep.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast