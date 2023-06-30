Simmons suggests Warriors heading into ‘Last Dance' title chase

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could be mimicking another dynastic big three from the 90s.

On the latest episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" released Thursday, Bill Simmons explained to Logan Murdock that the triumvirate of Curry, Thompson and Green is similar to the trio of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman in their final season with the Chicago Bulls.

"I wonder if it's a little 'Last Dance-y,' " Simmons pondered to Murdock.

"It's definitely 'Last Dance-y,' " Murdock replied. "They've been flirting with the 'Last Dance-y' thing for the last, I guess, the last two years.

"If they didn't win a title last year, I think it would've been the last year for sure."

Simmons then wondered who the main subjects of the imaginary documentary would be before ultimately settling on Curry, Thompson, Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"If we're filming the documentary, those are our four subjects," Simmons continued. "And then maybe [Andre] Iguodala, whatever's going on with Iguodala -- he's like the pseudo-coach, kind of playing, not really.

"I'd probably have the camera crews following around those five."

Once he figured out which players the documentary would be centered around, Simmons then posited that Curry will play his entire career with the Warriors, leaving only Green and Thompson's futures in doubt.

After eventually deciding that Green will return to the Warriors -- which the 33-year-old very quickly did once the free agency period began Friday -- Simmons said that Thompson remains the wildcard, at least in terms of his contract after the 2023-24 NBA season.

"Klay is the one that, I just don't think, unless he has an awesome season this year, I don't think he is anywhere near that number, with the next contract ... I don't see a world where he's over $20 [million]," Simmons told Murdock.

With the new CBA affecting how the teams will have to juggle their cap space, Simmons used the Los Angeles Clippers waiving Eric Gordon as an example of what could happen to Thompson, if the Warriors desperately needed to cut salary to avoid a massive tax bill.

That could lead to difficult conversations between Golden State and the four-time NBA champion regarding the latter's next contract and how much of a pay cut Thompson is willing to get.

"The Warriors are going to have to do that with one of these guys and it's probably going to be Klay and Klay's going to have to decide, 'Do I want to stay or not?' "

With Curry, Thompson and Green entering the twilight of their respective careers, even Curry and Kerr acknowledged that their time together is running out.

"It can only last so long," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an exclusive interview back in November 2022. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."

As the Warriors' dynastic trio gets closer to their respective retirements, it's clear that Curry, Thompson and Green's careers have left an indelible mark on those around the league.

And if Simmons is to believed regarding the similarities between Golden State's Big Three and Chicago's in the 90s, perhaps another championship is in the cards for the Warriors.

