Jerry West raves about Steph's underrated all-around play

Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, but legendary Hall of Fame guard Jerry West believes he's much more than that.

"Steph, he's just a fantastic person," West told Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George on the latest "Podcast P" episode. "Oh my god, what a great guy. Again, he's different than everybody thinks he is. He's a better all-around player than he gets credit for. He's really good.

"When you watch him now, at one time, I didn't think he was a good defender. [Now], I think he's a terrific defender."

the logo himself on Steph Curry 💯 pic.twitter.com/19HPUpE5Eg — ‏ً (@30Burner_) June 14, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

West, named an All-Star 12 times in his 14-year career, acknowledged that Curry changed the game of basketball. And while today's game is very different from the era in which West played, the 85-year-old said he would love to have played on the same court as Curry.

"I mean I would damn sure like to play with him. He'll pass the ball," West continued. "But he's got that unique skill that has changed the game a lot and the more they emphasize it, the more these young kids you're talking about, per their parents, pushing them that direction -- and don't kid yourself, parents do this.

"To me, I wouldn't want to see Shaquille O'Neal try to shoot 3s, I know that. I saw him shoot free throws. Steph Curry, he will be here forever."

While Curry isn't necessarily known for his defense, the four-time champion has worked hard to improve his game on that end of the floor.

During the Warriors' run to winning their fourth title in eight seasons last year, Curry had a great reaction to being called a "two-way player."

Steph’s reaction to being called a two-way player is incredible 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7yHm6cFKRK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2022

RELATED: Draymond shades KAT for out-of-nowhere legacy quote

While his defense might not be as flashy as his offensive swagger, it's clear that Curry has made it a point of emphasis to continue improving in that area, even at this point in his career.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast