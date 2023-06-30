Steph's hilarious job prediction for Klay if not NBA star

Klay Thompson loves the game of basketball, but if he wasn't an NBA star, what would life look like for the four-time champion?

It didn't take long for his Warriors teammate and fellow Splash Bro Steph Curry to make his prediction.

"Klay would be a great newspaper editor," Curry said before TNT's "The Match" on Thursday. "He knows the most random facts. he spends time scouring through the San Francisco Chronicle and the Wall Street Journal pregame -- pregame -- that's his routine.

"So I think he'd be great, he has a fascination for current events and whatnot, so I think he'd be a great editor in chief at, where are we going? The Portland Tribune."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Steph says Klay would be a newspaper editor if he wasn't a basketball player 😂



[via @BleacherReport] pic.twitter.com/G1q75iN4Cg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 29, 2023

The pre-tournament panel -- which included Kansas City Chiefs' star duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce along with Draymond Green, Curry and Thompson -- burst out in laughter as Thompson shook his head seemingly in agreement.

"I don't know why I could see that," Kelce responded.

Green, who interviewed the four champions, had asked the players to reveal what their teammate's occupations would be if they weren't professional athletes. And if Curry's prediction for Thompson couldn't seem any more realistic, Thompson's response for Curry was just as spot-on.

"I see him as like an administrator of some kind," Thompson said. "I see him doing all this work with the kids of Oakland and around the country, Eat. Learn. Play., Underrated Tour.

"And I could just see all the kids in high school with all their problems going to Steph for advice, and getting annoyed after a while but he hides it so well. Just seeing him with his kids, having the patience that he has, I could see him just doing really well being an A.D. somewhere."

Klay the journalist and Steph the principal. It isn't that hard to imagine.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast