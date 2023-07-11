Steph Curry

Where Steph, Klay rank among highest-paid NBA players in 2023-24

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob will be signing checks for two of the NBA's highest salaries during the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Steph Curry will make the most cash of any NBA player next season at nearly $52 million, well ahead of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, the second-highest paid player at $47.6 million. Curry's fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson ranks 12th with a $43.2 million price tag this upcoming season.

Golden State is one of three teams with multiple players inside the 12 highest salaries. Phoenix features Durant and newly acquired Bradley Beal ($46.7 million), and the Los Angeles Clippers will pay Paul George and Kawhi Leonard equal $45.6 million salaries this upcoming season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Curry has three seasons remaining on his contract. He'll make $55.8 million in 2024-25 and $59.6 million the following year. Thompson, on the other hand, will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. It likely will be his last chance to land a lucrative, long-term contract, which both him and the Warriors undoubtedly hope will be with Golden State.

Chris Paul is the Warriors’ third-highest player on the payroll this season at $30.8 million, followed by Andrew Wiggins ($24.3 million) and Draymond Green ($22.3 million). Gary Payton II ($8.7 million) and Kevon Looney ($7.5 million) round out the team’s top seven highest-paid players.

Per Spotrac, the Warriors own the league’s highest total cap at $226.1 million before the luxury tax, which will tack on an estimated additional $180 million.

News

Vallejo 7 hours ago

Vallejo man with MMA background uses double arm lock to detain arson suspect

Martinez 6 hours ago

Contra Costa County Health investigating coke dust released by Martinez refinery

As Lacob and the Warriors know, chasing championships isn't cheap.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryKlay Thompson
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us