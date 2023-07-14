Steph claims Warriors' roster ‘makes more sense' this season

The Warriors knew they had to take a risk and make a major change for the 2023-24 NBA season following an underwhelming showing in the 2023 playoffs.

Almost no one thought that move would be replacing Jordan Poole with veteran point guard Chris Paul. That is, however, the new reality and unlike many others, Steph Curry actually believes the roster could be better for it.

"For us, it was about trying to make the pieces fit a little bit better to try to give us more versatility on both sides of the ball," Curry said Thursday at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. "We understand our core is back, and adding CP, some other vets that will really help us to fill out the rotation and increase our depth.

"We've got two young guys who are in their third year, [Jonathan Kuminga] and Moses Moody, who will be huge, have huge opportunities to take another step in their career. That's where we are. We feel like our team makes a lot more sense this year. It's just a matter of going out and playing, letting the season unfold and understanding what we need to beat the best of the best in the West. There's a lot of good teams, and we want to be one of them."

In addition to Poole, Golden State lost young talent in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, along with future draft picks, in the blockbuster trade.

Contrary to what Curry believes, Paul's fit with the Warriors has been a huge question mark for many others. Golden State plays a very specific type of basketball that is almost exactly the opposite of how Paul plays. And while many have questioned what kind of role Paul will play in the Bay, the future Hall of Fame point guard told the team he is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Golden State is two seasons removed from winning its fourth title in eight years. Its hopes of going back-to-back fell short with a second-round playoff exit in May. Immediately after, the future of the team -- the dynasty -- became unclear. But the Warriors re-signing Draymond Green made things perfectly clear. They are ready to win, and they're ready to win now.

With Curry, Green and Klay Thompson together for at least another year, and the addition of Paul, the Warriors are excited to compete.

"I think the competition is always high," Curry said. "A few surprise teams every year, but you kind of know who the top echelon of the West, of the East is. Obviously, Denver winning. They're a very complete team, and they played amazing. [Nikola] Jokić is awesome, Jamal Murray. Every other team is making adjustments trying to get better.

"Even when you win, you try to get better every year. Some moves may seem drastic. Some might be a little fine tweaks. But I think every team is trying to take stock of what they have."

And that's exactly what the Warriors are trying to do as they chase the Larry O'Brien.

