Watch Steph's incredible no-look putt to win first ACC title

By Jarrod Castillo

Steph Curry's confidence knows no bounds.

After stroking a potential tournament-winning eagle putt on the 18th hole Sunday at the American Century Championship, the Warriors star turned around, tossed his putter aside and threw his hat in the air just as his golf ball dropped to clinch his first title at the annual event.

Curry trailed former tennis player Mardy Fish by three points entering the final hole at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. But Curry's eagle gave him six additional points and a grand total of 75 points to bump Fish (73 points) to second place.

Former San Jose Sharks star Joe Pavelski rounded out the top three with 66 points of his own.

Curry's no-look putt should look very familiar to NBA fans as the four-time champion routinely does it in games when he knows a 3-pointer he shot is pure.

To say Curry had a memorable experience at the tournament is an understatement.

On Saturday, Curry nailed his second-ever hole-in-one on the seventh hole, which also happens to be the first time anyone has ever gotten a hole-in-one at that particular hole. Curry also took home some souvenirs to commemorate his hole-in-one.

Then on Sunday, Curry sunk the most clutch putt he's ever taken in his golfing career.

With an American Century Championship win under his belt, Curry's multi-sport dominance continues.

