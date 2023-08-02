Steph Curry

Watch Steph amazingly drop bars in viral new rap song

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Only Steph Curry could manage to go viral during the NBA offseason.

The Warriors superstar is a man of many talents, and he showed off his musical prowess in a new song released Wednesday.

Curry was featured on rapper Tobe Nwigwe's new single "Lil Fish, Big Pond," which accumulated more than 16,000 views in four hours on YouTube.

In the video, Curry and Nwigwe are fishing on a boat together. But the visuals aren't the only thing that has fans talking. Curry opened the song by dropping a few bars before Nwigwe hopped in and did his thing.

"My my my, look how things have changed," Curry says. "They know I'm the one. Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I'm my father's son. Thank I'm pistol packin' how that ratchet on me like a gun. They should put the basket in the casket after I am done."

From winning golf tournaments to being shouted out by Drake to now making his rapping debut, what else is on the bucket list for Curry this summer?

