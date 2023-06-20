Steph's reputation vs. Rockets proven by clutch-time stat

Warriors star guard Steph Curry has tortured the Houston Rockets in recent years.

Per NBA University, Curry leads all NBA players with the most clutch-time buckets against the Rockets (11) over the past five seasons.

The dudes who have been killing your team in the clutch the last 5 years…



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/wWbT2d2fjK — NBA University (@NBA_University) June 7, 2023

Curry, of course, is no stranger to clutch shots, but it took him 13 years to nail his first legitimate buzzer-beater. It’s no coincidence that it happened against the Rockets.

On Jan. 21, 2022, Curry’s 22-foot step-back jumper swished through as time expired in the Warriors’ 105-103 victory at Chase Center.

STEPH FOR THE WIN!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CF5BWeUkwT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

“It’s about time I made one,” Curry jokingly said to the “Warriors Postgame Live” crew on NBC Sports Bay Area that night before belting out a celebratory scream.

That victory launched a nine-game winning streak for the Warriors that lasted until early February, propelling them to nearly 30 games above .500, and later that summer, the dynasty's fourth championship.

In 39 career games against Houston, Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35.0 minutes. He played three of Golden State's four matchups against Houston in the 2022-23 NBA season and scored 33, 30 and 30 points.

The Warriors swept their season series against the Rockets this year, winning every game by double digits besides a seven-point victory at Toyota Center on Nov. 20. That contest was a three-point game entering the fourth quarter until Curry closed it out with nine fourth-quarter points.

Houston, you have a problem. And his name is Steph Curry.

