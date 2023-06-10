Report: Suns could target Kings' Mitchell to fill CP3 void

The Phoenix Suns are weighing options with Chris Paul this offseason and could look to trade or waive the veteran point guard, according to multiple reports.

If they do part ways with the future Hall of Famer, they could fill the void with a young Kings guard who’s reportedly been on their radar.

Third-year guard Davion Mitchell is among a small group of players that Phoenix is interested in, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported Friday, citing league sources. Fischer added that the Suns also are eyeing New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, Washington Wizards guard Monté Morris and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent.

“Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Fischer wrote. “Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible.

“Kings guard Davion Mitchell is another rookie-scale player who’s been on the Suns’ radar. Phoenix also monitored Washington table-setter Monte Morris and Miami guard Gabe Vincent, according to league sources.”

Mitchell impacts the game most on the defensive end, making the job of anyone he guards extremely difficult. He’s confident on the other end of the floor, too.

In the Kings’ first playoff appearance since 2006, the 24-year-old guard averaged 7.1 points on 41.3 percent shooting, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20 minutes off the bench for Sacramento.

Before Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the likelihood that Phoenix could waive Paul before his $30.8 million salary becomes guaranteed on June 28. If he is waived, $15.8 million of his 2023-24 salary would be guaranteed by the Suns and he’d become a free agent.