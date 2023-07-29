Gipson noticing big improvements from Hufanga, Lenoir

Tashaun Gipson is impressed with what he is seeing from young defensive backs Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir entering their third 49ers season.

The veteran safety spoke with reporters after training camp practice Friday, where he praised Hufanga for his leadership and growth at the position despite being just 24 years old.

Tashaun Gipson Jr. praises the leadership Talanoa Hufanga provides to the defense pic.twitter.com/59O9W0bdac — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 28, 2023

"Huf is young, you have to think, some of our rookies are still older than Huf so he's still a young kid obviously," Gipson said. "You hear him on the field, I think nobody knows the defense better than Huf except for Fred [Warner] maybe. So on the field it just comes natural, he's that guy back there sometimes you hear him more than Fred each and every play. Huf gets everybody lined up, smart guy.

"Right now he's a leader, obviously his play speaks for itself. We understand that Huf is going to practice hard, he's going to play hard, he's one of the best safeties in the league in my opinion. There's not many safeties in the league that can do what he can do. There's no safety in my opinion who can do what he can do. Huf is just that guy, obviously, he continues to lead by example, and on the field he is that vocal guy and that's what matters right now."

After a productive rookie campaign in 2021, Hufanga burst onto the scene for the 49ers last season and established himself as one of the best safeties in the league.

The USC product started all 17 games for San Francisco and recorded four interceptions, one touchdown, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and had 97 combined tackles while being named to his first career Pro Bowl and earning AP First-Team All-Pro honors.

Lenoir filled in at the right cornerback position after veteran Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 and finished the season strong. Lenoir then had two huge interceptions in playoff matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Whether it be his recent jersey number change or his strong finish to the 2022 season, Lenoir enters training camp with a lot of confidence. Gipson and other veterans have taken notice.

"Some of these young guys, Demo from his stretch at the end of last season, the confidence he's playing with now -- maybe it's the number he's wearing now, No. 2 -- I don't know, man he's playing different," Gipson explained. "Obviously, I've always respected his game, but he's taken his game to another level."

Both Lenoir and Hufanga will play key roles in a 49ers defensive backfield that is looking to build on its success from last season.

