49ers' Pepper posts hilarious reaction to poor ‘Madden' rating

The long snapper might be the most underappreciated position in the NFL.
A good game for a long snapper is one they don’t get noticed for a bad snap or missed kick. While the position prefers to remain under-the-radar, long snappers everywhere apparently have a long way to go to gain respect in the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.
49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, for example, was given an overall rating of 27 -- by far the lowest on the team, and a far cry from star pass rusher Nick Bosa, for example, who landed a 98 overall rating.
Pepper had some fun on Twitter interacting with 49ers fans about the news.
Sure, you might not be building your Madden franchise around a long snapper. But it's time to give the position more love in the player ratings.