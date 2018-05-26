Alan Bean, 4th Person to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 86

Astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth human to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 86.

Bean died at Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday after suddenly falling ill in Indiana two weeks ago.

His wife released a statement through NASA on her husband's death.

“Alan was the strongest and kindest man I ever knew. He was the love of my life and I miss him dearly,” said Leslie Bean, Alan Bean’s wife of 40 years. “A native Texan, Alan died peacefully in Houston surrounded by those who loved him.”

Bean was selected for NASA's third group of astronauts in October 1963. His first trip into space was as a lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, the second moon landing mission in November 1969. In 1973, he was commander of the second crewed flight to Skylab, the first space station for the U.S.

Bean spent 59 days on board Skylab with two crewmates.

He retired from the Navy in 1975 and NASA in 1981. Following his retirement, Bean became an accomplished artist. His paintings reflected on his experiences in space and lunar exploration.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine reflected in a statement on Bean's accomplishments.

"As all great explorers are, Alan was a boundary pusher, rather than accepting the limits of technology, science, and even imagination, he sought to advance those lines -- in all his life’s endeavors," Bridenstine said. "We will remember him fondly as the great explorer who reached out to embrace the universe."

Bean is a native of Wheeler, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Texas. He is survived by his wife Leslie and two children.