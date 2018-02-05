Alexa on Eagles Win: 'Woo-Hoo!' - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII

Watch Super Bowl LII live on NBC on Feb. 4

Alexa on Eagles Win: 'Woo-Hoo!'

The voice assistant is celebrating with Eagles fans

Published 4 hours ago | Updated at 2:38 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Alexa Is Celebrating With the Eagles

    Amazon's Alexa is whooping with joy after an Eagles Super Bowl win.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

    Amazon's Alexa proved herself to be an Eagles fan this postseason. 

    The voice assistant said as much when asked Super Bowl questions after the Eagles beat the Vikings. And in recent days, she choked when she tried to say Tom Brady's name. 

    Now, she's celebrating with the rest of the Eagles fans.

    Ask if she is happy that the Eagles won the Super Bowl and she says, "Woo hoo! I knew the Eagles would fly high. Congratulations to the Patriots for a great season, and big congratulations to the Eagles for their first Super Bowl win."

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices