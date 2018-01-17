Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November - NBC Bay Area
Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November

The cryptocurrency soared to a record high of $19,343 last month

Published at 5:22 AM PST on Jan 17, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, File
    This Dec. 7, 2017, file photo shows a visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency bitcoin alongside U.S. dollars in London.

    Bitcoin fell below $10,000 for the first time since November, with more than $36 billion of value being wiped off the cryptocurrency in the last day, CNBC reported.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency dived as low as $9,199.59 Wednesday morning, falling almost 19 percent within 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. It then recovered slightly to $10,123 at 11:56 a.m. ET.

    More than $30 billion was shaved off the cryptocurrency's market value in the last 24 hours.

    The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was Nov. 30. And last month, it soared to a record high of $19,343. However, bitcoin has since been on a gradual decline and is now down almost 50 percent from that all-time high.

