Fujifilm Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Wall Plugs Over Shock Concerns

A major New York-based camera maker is recalling nearly 300,000 power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras nationwide over concerns about a potential shock hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

Fujifilm, headquartered in Valhalla, issued the voluntary recall for 270,000 plugs sold in the U.S., along with 24,000 were sold in Canada, because the plugs can crack, break or detach and get stuck in the wall, the company said in a statement. They can also expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.

No injuries were reported in connection with the recalled products, which were sold with digital cameras in-store at retailers across the country and online at Amazon.com and other websites. The products were made in China.

Specifically, the recall involves AC-5VF power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10. The digital cameras were sold in a variety of colors. The recalled wall plugs are black and are combined with a power adapter and USB cord that plugs into the adapter. Model number "AC-5VF" is printed on the back of the power adapter. The serial number is printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid. To check your serial number, click here.

The XP90 and XP95 were sold from June 2016 through January 2018, the XP120 and XP125 were sold from January 2017 through January 2018, the X-A3 was sold from October 2016 through January 2018, and the X-A10 was sold from February 2017 through January 2018. The digital cameras cost between $160 and $600 with the power adapter wall plugs.

Anyone who has a recalled power adapter wall plug should stop using it immediately and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. Consumers can continue to charge the camera using the USB cable attached to a computer. For more information, call toll-free at 833-613-1200 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email productsafety@fujifilm.com or go to www.fujifilmusa.com and click on "Support & Contact."

