Comcast is having a nationwide service outage Friday and working to restore serivce, the company confirmed in a statement amid reports of problems.

The internet outage website downdetector.com was showing spikes in reported outages with Comcast, along with problems on other internet service providers like Spectrum and various other websites, including Facebook, Amazon, Google and Netflix. It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the outages.

Comcast told CNBC, "We are aware of a nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers and are working to get services restored as soon as possible."

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of this station.

