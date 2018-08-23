New Facial Recognition Tech Catches First Impostor at DC Airport - NBC Bay Area
New Facial Recognition Tech Catches First Impostor at DC Airport

An identification card from the Republic of Congo was found hidden at the bottom of the man's shoe, officials said.

Published 2 hours ago

    New Facial Recognition Tech Catches First Impostor at DC Airport
    AP/Carolyn Thompson, File
    In this July 10, 2018 photo, a camera with facial recognition capabilities hangs from a wall while being installed at Lockport High School in Lockport, New York.

    Facial recognition technology caught an impostor trying to enter the U.S. on a fake passport that may have passed at face value with humans, federal officials said Thursday.

    NBC News reports that the groundbreaking arrest came on just the third day of usage of the biometric tech at Washington Dulles International Airport.

    The 26-year-old man arrived Wednesday on a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and presented a French passport to the customers officer, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Using the new facial comparison biometric system, the officer determined the unidentified traveler did not match the passport he presented.

