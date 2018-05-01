Facebook is trying to bounce back from its recent privacy problems by leaning on new technology while promising to keep users safe.



At the F8 Facebook Developers Conference in San Jose Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled an array of new Facebook and Instagram features, including live video chats on Instagram, a Facebook dating service, and a way for users to clear their browsing history from the service.



The company, who says trust is now at the forefront of new features, says the future of social is virtual.