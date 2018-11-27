Facebook Faces Grilling on 'Fake News,' But Zuckerberg Refuses to Attend - NBC Bay Area
Facebook Faces Grilling on 'Fake News,' But Zuckerberg Refuses to Attend

The event is billed as the inaugural "Grand Committee on Disinformation”

Published 2 hours ago

    Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File
    In this May 24, 2018, file photo Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens during the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

    Lawmakers from around the world were expected to question a top Facebook executive over "fake news" on Tuesday at a hearing that CEO Mark Zuckerberg refused to attend, NBC News reported

    Politicians and other top officials from at least seven countries will question Richard Allan, the company's vice president of policy solutions in London. Representatives from the U.K., Canada, Australia, Ireland, Argentina, Brazil, Singapore and Latvia invited Zuckerberg to give evidence, even by video link, but he declined.

    The event is billed as the inaugural "Grand Committee on Disinformation.” It is organized by Damian Collins, the British lawmaker who chairs a parliamentary committee investigating disinformation and the use of people's data.

    The committee turned up the heat by seizing confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo-searching app.

