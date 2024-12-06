San Jose

AI companies gather in San Jose for industry summit

By Scott Budman

Techies gathered in San Jose on Thursday to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on society.

Companies at the conference said there are ways to use AI to help move traffic faster, help businesses run on time, help cities run more efficiently, and even advance academia.

