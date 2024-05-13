AI protests worldwide as SF company makes major announcement

Protests against artificial intelligence are happening in the Bay Area and across the world Monday as San Francisco-based OpenAI is expected to make major announcements that would raise the stakes in the AI industry.

OpenAI says it will demonstrate some ChatGPT and GPT4 updates and not announce a new AI search engine as some speculated earlier.

Global protests are scheduled in a number of major cities worldwide, such as New York, London, Berlin, Paris and San Francisco. Protesters are demanding action ahead of an AI summit in Korea later this month.

