Apple's new AI feature prompts privacy concerns

Those who have an iPhone 15 or 16, can now get access to what the company is calling "Apple Intelligence.”

"They really need to get people to understand what they can do with this,” said Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies.

It’s a software that Apple said will make it easier to find specific photos, make movies, or simply get more detailed and specific information from an AI-enhanced Siri.

"It's going to become a regular behavior. People are gonna learn these things, they're gonna see how they're useful, they're gonna see how it saves time, and a lot of that will dictate where they go with their software,” said Bajarin.

But some worry about the potential dark side of AI at our fingertips.

"I shiver, is my first thought," said longtime Silicon Valley privacy advocate Michelle Dennedy. "So you're definitely sharing a lot more data with Apple, with Google, and whoever your Telco provider is, so my first concern is, are you safe?"

While Apple insists privacy is baked into its newest tech, even the companies that create AI technology, like Google, say it's best to keep private information away if possible.

"You are definitely sharing your information outside of the Apple ecosystem,” said Dennedy. “It's an ecosystem, it's not just one company."

Apple also says it's gradually rolling out AI features for its iPhones. Those that want them have to either have a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.