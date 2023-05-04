Artificial Intelligence Gets Warning From White House

Artificial Intelligence is the hottest thing in Silicon Valley right now, but on Thursday, it got a warning from the White House.

That’s where some of the Bay’s top AI CEOS from Google, Microsoft and ChatGPT, were called to meet for a summit led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

She made it clear that she’s optimistic about what AI can do to help, but also concerned about the risks involved like “the potential to dramatically increase threats to safety and security, infringe civil rights and privacy, and erode public trust and faith in democracy."

It was a warning echoed by Geoffrey Hinton, the former Google scientist known as the "godfather of AI” who told NBC News that, "There's huge uncertainty, and that is a possibility that it might be five to 20 years away, and so we should think really hard about how we're going to reduce the chances of that possibility."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Something on the minds of many Silicon Valley AI companies.

"I can understand the risk of what can happen with AI, but I can also understand the promise,” said Mike Carpenter, the CEO of XFactor.io who called AI an important piece of our future, if used responsibly. "We are in a world of information highways that we can do so much more with, and this is a critical piece of it."

And just how hot is AI right now? Santa Clara chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced it's working on an AI chip Thursday. Then saw its stock market value rise by $8 billion.