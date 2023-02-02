social media

New California Bill Aims to Hold Social Media Companies Accountable

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Social media algorithms are some of the closest guarded company secrets in Silicon Valley.

But several researchers have raised questions over the last few years about the potential harm caused by these trade secrets and how long they keep users on their sites.

A newly introduced bill in the California state senate aims to push those companies to modify their algorithms to protect teens.

Sergio Quintana has the full story in the video above.

