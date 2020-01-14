Dating Apps

Dating Apps Like Tinder, Grindr Could Pose National Security Risk: Experts

NBC News analyzed four popular dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge, finding each collect a range of personal information

great_falls_NPS_Ahmad_Toure
Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is the hope of some dating app users that the connections they form online will last a lifetime.

But while apps such as Grindr, Tinder, Hinge and The League make no promises of endless love, U.S. national security officials warn users there is one thing that really may last forever: their data.

"I think most American, most people, don't realize how much data your phone is generating about you and your life every single day," said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice.

When NBC News showed Demers the kind of data collected by dating apps — everything from drug use to preferred sexual position — he said he feared that the information could be weaponized by individuals and even foreign intelligence agencies.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Dating AppsTinderdating
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us