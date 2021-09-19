Dreamforce Returns to San Francisco With Some Changes

The Dreamforce convention returns to San Francisco this week after taking a break last year because of the pandemic.

There are a few changes this time around because of recent concerns over the delta variant, but neighboring businesses are welcoming the return.

Howard Street in front of the Moscone Center is already shut down as crews put the finishing touches on the event that will be held mostly outdoors this year.

For the crew at the tabletop tap house just steps away - this is all good news.

"We're really excited to see the conventions come back, because that's really the heart of our business because of our location,” said Forest French, Tabletop Tap House general manager. “No matter what size it is, you know, hundreds some thousand people in 2019, a thousand people this year, you know, we'll take what we can get."

In 2019, more than 170,000 people attended with all three Moscone Center halls being used for the massive event.

This year, it's invitation only for hundreds of in-person guests. Hundreds of thousands more around the world will be able to attend virtually.

"I'm very excited that Dreamforce is returning, especially being here working at Joyride Pizza,” said Dean Cotrone. “It will be awesome to see the waves of people come in, and also I was hearing the sound checks."

The Foo Fighters will be one of the musical acts and Joyride Pizza's location overlooks the Howard Street event set up, so they'll hear everything.

They've been open since July so the convention could be one of the biggest rushes of customers since they started up.

For attendees of the conference, it will be a much different experience. They'll have to show proof of vaccination to get in and be tested each day they're there.

It will not be the same as years past, but organizers of this scaled-down version of Dreamforce say it will still be a great event.