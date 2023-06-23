Historic computer ‘ERMA' will be displayed in Mountain View

"ERMA" was developed at Stanford in the 1950s and was then a cutting piece of technology that helped power America's post-war economic boom.

The massive first of its kind computer was used by Bank of America and its name stand for Electronic Recording Machine, Accounting.

The Computer History Museum in Mountain View will be ERMA's new home. NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman shows you the old relic and how it revolutionized the banking industry in the video player above.

— scott budman (@scottbudman) June 23, 2023