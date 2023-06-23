Mountain View

Historic computer ‘ERMA' will be displayed in Mountain View

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

"ERMA" was developed at Stanford in the 1950s and was then a cutting piece of technology that helped power America's post-war economic boom.

The massive first of its kind computer was used by Bank of America and its name stand for Electronic Recording Machine, Accounting.

The Computer History Museum in Mountain View will be ERMA's new home. NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman shows you the old relic and how it revolutionized the banking industry in the video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 8 hours ago

San Francisco Pride: Parade route, celebration map, what to know

golf 5 hours ago

Happy Gilmore – no, not that one – commits to play college golf in Indiana

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us