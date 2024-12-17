How generative AI is shaping the legal field

AI is starting to impact our everyday life and changing the way many of us work, whether you know it or not. That includes an impact on legal terms.

Gloria Lee, chief legal officer at Everlaw, explained that generative AI is used in many aspects of life. This includes writing emails and writing recipes for what's left in the fridge. Businesses use it for their AI-powered chat bot, writing long blog posts and general brainstorming.

"The possibilities are really endless, but it's not perfect yet...I like to think of it as a smart intern, that with some training, you can guide it to give you some good information, but you need to always check the work," Lee said.

This comes especially useful in the legal context as generative AI like Everlaw's AI assistant can scan documents in seconds to look for key terms that would normally take humans days to sift through.

Instead of a handful of lawyers and a legal team looking through boxes of paper, one piece of technology can do that first-pass review on its own.

"We had a customer that reviewed 10,000 documents in a few minutes. It's something that could take a group of human reviewers a few days," Lee said.

You can learn more about Everlaw and its AI assistant at everlaw.com.