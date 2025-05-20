Mountain View company may be using your emails to train its AI

Concerns are growing in the South Bay that a local company may be using technology to train its AI on emails residents might have sent in the past.

Mountain View-based GovGPT is asking for access to emails sent by residents of San Jose, Santa Clara, Milpitas and Mountain View to city officials over the last few years.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The company told San Jose Spotlight it wants the information to help streamline civic engagement.

GovGPT did not respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment. But local privacy experts say they're worried the data used to train the company AI could also someday be sold, without your consent.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman has the details in video player above.