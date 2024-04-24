TikTok

Local business owners react to TikTok's uncertain fate after Biden signs bill

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on the popular social media app TikTok unless its Chinese-owned parent company sells it.

Some Bay Area business owners who rely heavily on the app are concerned about their future earnings should a ban take effect.

But TikTok's CEO said Wednesday the company isn't going anywhere and intends to sue.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

