Meta warns against fake message phishing scam

Scammers are sending fake text messages that falsely alert Facebook users of violating trademark rules

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Meta is alerting Facebook users of a widespread scam.

The social media giant said Facebook users are receiving fake messages about their accounts, as scammers are sending Facebook messages telling users that their profiles are violating trademark rules.

The scam message continues, reading that if users believe the message is an error, they should click a link to submit a complaint.

If users receive a fraudulent message, do not click on the link. Instead, block and report the account that sent the message.

