Nvidia GTC to bring thousands to downtown San Jose

Nvidia's flagship GPU Technology Conference is making its way back to downtown San Jose.

In 2024, the giant tech conference could be felt all over downtown, bringing more than $15 million to the area.

Dan Phan, owner of EOS & NYX, said he's excited for the buzz the conference will bring and the business it will generate.

"We decided to open this restaurant. It's our biggest project yet this year, and a big part of it was that we knew this momentum was gonna come back; we knew people were gonna come to the valley," he said.

Tens of thousands of techies will roam the conference floor on March 18, looking for jobs and new opportunities.

"And I hope that inspires other large conference organizers and employers to consider bringing back in-person events like this that offer networking opportunities," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Nvidia said there will be networking and training sessions to help job seekers get trained in using artificial intelligence.

"We take the training courses we give to our own engineers, and we make teaching kits, and we have course curriculum, then we work to train and certify educators, and then we can drive that down into the educational system," said Greg Estes of Nvidia.