Possible TikTok ban has content creators concerned

A Senate vote Tuesday includes a proposed nationwide ban on TikTok, citing national security concerns, and a lot of content creators are worried about their livelihood.

TikTok has 170 million American users and tracks how we consume content, what devices we use, how long we watch posts and what kind of posts we like to feed its algorithm.

The problem lawmakers have is that the Chinese government potentially has access to some or all of it. Tiktok denies this.

