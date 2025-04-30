Robot bartender serves up food, drinks at AWS Startups bar in San Francisco

Robots making food and drinks is something you might see in a movie. But it's now becoming a reality in San Francisco.

NBC Bay Area got a chance to see a robot bartender in action Wednesday morning at the AWS Startups Drink Bar, located in the 500 block of Market Street in San Francisco.

Here is how it works. The robot bartender greets customers and then, the customers select a drink. Next, it's straight to work for the robot to pour, mix and shake up some drinks.

The AWS Start-Ups Drink Bar is not the only Bay Area restaurant to have robots serving food.

In Los Gatos, there are robots serving up burgers at the new Burger bots restaurant. It's located inside the Breaking Dawn restaurant property on Main Street.