Salesforce TDX Conference focused on AI jobs returns to San Francisco

Salesforce’s TDX Conference for developers and professionals involved in the AI job market returns Wednesday and Thursday to San Francisco.

The conference is expected to draw about 20,000 virtual attendees and 7,000 in-person, according to Salesforce.

Dubbed the "developer conference for the AI era," the TDX Conference at Moscone West culminates Thursday with a performance from Grammy-winning artist Portugal.The Man and Grammy-nominated artist ZHU.

For more information, visit the event website.