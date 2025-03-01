Salesforce

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says company won't need as many human workers

NBC Universal, Inc.

Are machines replacing humans? According to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, it's a yes.

The tech giant's CEO said the company won't need as many humans in the future, which raised some eyebrows.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“My message to CEOs right now is that we are the last generation to manage only humans,” Benioff said Wednesday on Salesforce’s earnings call.

Salesforce became one of the Bay Area's largest and most valuable companies thanks to "human labor." Now, it sells AI agents, among other things.

And as Benioff addressed shareholders on Wednesday, he made it clear that artificial intelligence is on the rise.

"It is so important to have that human touch," said Benjamin Harvey, CEO of AI Squared.

Harvey said it takes two humans and machines to satisfy customers nowadays.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

San Francisco safe parking site to close, advocates concerned

Economy 3 hours ago

National economic boycott held in response to dismantling of DEI policies

"After they close the deals, they're saying, OK, from a customer success perspective, here's a specific area, a certain use case, that we can apply the fully autonomous AI ability to, to drive efficiency as well," he said.

Ann Skeet, senior director of leadership ethics at the Markkula Center, said Benioffs comments on AI have a tangible impact on his employees.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I think it's unfortunate that he refers to these AI agents as 'digital workers,' for example, I think anthropomorphizing technology really loses sight of the value that human beings bring to the workforce," Skeet said.

This article tagged under:

Salesforceartificial intelligence
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us