What to Know At Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, Samsung took the wraps of the folding Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell-style phone featuring a bendable glass display

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy S20 range of phones, including an "Ultra" model with a 108-megapixel main camera and 10x optical zoom

The Galaxy Z Flip will launch on Valentine's Day, while the S20 series will become available in early March

Just like fanny packs and high-waisted jeans, another 1990s trend is trying to make a fierce comeback: flip phones.

At its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, held this year at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, the world's largest smartphone maker took the wraps off its heavily-rumored Galaxy Z Flip, a smartphone that folds in half like a clamshell, and opens to reveal a seamless OLED display.

With a $1,380 price tag, the Galaxy Z Flip isn't intended for everyone. It's a design-forward phone, available in just one storage configuration (256GB, with 8GB RAM) that comes in black and purple in the U.S., plus a limited gold edition in select other countries. An ultra-exclusive Thom Browne edition, with red, white and blue racing stripes, will make its debut during New York Fashion Week.

More @Samsung Galaxy Z Flip details: $1380 price tag, available 2/14 with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM (its one and only configuration). Gold is a limited edition color, and not available in the US at launch. No 5G in this phone. Oh, and the power button? Also a fingerprint sensor. pic.twitter.com/gkfpJqsXkV — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 11, 2020

Samsung makes full use of the folding display in both its open-flat and half-open configurations. Opened to 90 or 130 degrees, the phone acts a bit like a laptop, with apps that support it displaying video or photo content on the upper half of display, and controls and navigation on the lower half. When fully closed, a tiny color display on the outside of the phone can be used to frame selfies (though there's also a dedicated selfie camera inside).

Though the Galaxy Z Flip occupied the first spot in Samsung's hour-long keynote — and occupied gaggles of photographers for two hours after it — the Galaxy S20 also made its debut at this event, bringing 5G and impressive new camera specs to Samsung's flagship mobile device.

The sequel to the Galaxy S10 — Samsung made waves in the tech media by skipping over the numbers 11 through 19 — the Galaxy S20 will arrive in early March along with its two siblings, the S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Size comparison! The three flavors of @Samsung’s new flagship #5G smartphone come with different camera specs, and also in slightly different sizes. From left to right: the #SamsungGalaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/wSoL8jSNnS — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 11, 2020

Compared to competitors, and even to other Samsung devices, these new Galaxy phones are not cheap. The base model 5G Galaxy S20 will retail for about $1,000, the S20+ for $1,200 and the S20 Ultra for $1,400. Maxed out with 512GB of storage, the Ultra will sell for about $1,700 — which, in case you were wondering, is just a little less than a nicely-loaded 13-inch MacBook Pro.

All three Galaxy S20 phones feature a single 10-megapixel selfie camera along with multiple rear-facing cameras that are capable of shooting 8K video. The S20 and S20+ feature 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back of the phone, plus a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The slightly-larger S20+ adds a depth sensor to the camera array, for use with augmented reality applications and photo effects like those that blur the background in portraits.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra — the largest phone of the bunch, with a slightly thicker camera bulge — adds a 10x optical zoom lens that, with digital zoom added to it, can reach a zoom ratio of 100x using the phone's 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. The optics for the lens are crammed into the phone sideways, using a 90-degree prism to bring in light the way a periscope does.

Samsung squeezed 10x optical zoom into its phone by using a folded lens — turning the incoming light at a right angle like a periscope. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/OnTac2kbfO — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 11, 2020

The S20 Ultra's main wide angle camera gets a brand new 108-megapixel sensor, allowing more zooming and cropping in editing. Samsung says the camera uses "smart pixel binning" for photos taken in low light, combining adjacent pixels to create cleaner-looking photos at a lower resolution.

The telephoto on the #SamsungGalaxyS20Ultra is no joke! If you look closely, you can see the guy with the headphones waaaaay in the background. This could take candid photography to a whole new level of awesome/creepy. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/gN5fkpqx7X — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 11, 2020

Samsung says the Galaxy S20 phones are all designed to be water resistant. The Galaxy Z Flip is designed to keep dust out of its high-tech hinges, but is not meant to be used in a rainstorm.

Along with the new smartphones, Samsung introduced Galaxy Buds+, the second iteration of its "true wireless" earbuds, now with a separate woofer and tweeter in each ear and 11 hours of battery life. Launching on February 14, they'll retail for $150.