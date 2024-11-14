San Jose, PG&E to collaborate on new AI data center experiment

A San Jose neighborhood will soon be the sight of an experiment to boost the region's technology and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The goal is to build new data centers and new housing where they share energy. Typically, data centers are not climate-friendly and produce a lot of heat.

The plan, which is a collaboration between the city, the developer, and PG&E, theoretically would save energy by reusing it.

"It allows us to retain our edge in the innovation economy regarding artificial intelligence, it allows new housing to be built for our growing workforce, and it allows us to achieve our climate goals," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

