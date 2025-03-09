Sand Hill Road: AI ‘s role in developing category killer therapeutics

Dr. Jim Tananbaum, founder and CEO of Foresite Capital, has always had two areas of interest: mathematics and computer algorithms, biology and healthcare. With his passions in mind, he has developed and managed a venture firm with close to $3.5 billion in assets under management.

Sand Hill Road Host Scott McGrew spoke with Tananbaum to learn more about how artificial intelligence is fueling developments in healthcare and therapeutics.

This company that you organized while in college, it sold for a billion dollars, right? It was

medical school, and yet did okay.

had a we had a keg.

I'm Scott McGrew, welcome to Sand Hill Road.

This week. Dr Jim Tananbaum of Foresite Capital, searching for category killer therapeutics,

bringing together AI technology, of course, medicine and the money behind 10x genomics,

among others. Sir saxonov, over at 10x genomics, which you are an investor in, you know, is

talking about, and he's not crazy about curing Alzheimer's. Yeah, now he might not, you know,

who knows? He certainly tried. But you know the day, it's sort of like when you say to your kids,

you have to understand at the time, dad didn't have a cell phone, so grandpa had no idea

where dad was. Yeah, you have to set the stage for them, right? And I think there is in my

lifetime, perhaps, in which we will say you have to understand at the time cancer was fatal,

yep, yep. And let's, let's take Alzheimer's. Let's just drill down in Alzheimer's for a second,

because I think there's a bigger conversation be had there. So right now, the state of

Alzheimer's is that people end up getting diagnosed with it when they have, you know, when

they're mentally, you know, demonstrating they're having problems. And the diagnosis is can

be slow and and, and a lot of people don't even want to know that they have Alzheimer's,

because there's not very many good treatment options. All of a sudden, over the last year or

so, there have been a couple drugs that have come to market that actually do affect the

progression of Alzheimer's. They come with some side effects, but there are next generation

drugs behind those that will get better

in parallel with that. And there's a whole conversation to be had about sequencing and the

impact on sequencing on the world, which I think is going to be profound and enabling for AI

delivery at scale to populations but but basically,

you can pick up

you can pick up

using sequencing methods

02:38

Alzheimer's in a person's blood long before you see the symptoms. Now it also turns out that

people that have high degree of the DNA that tracks with Alzheimer's doesn't 100% develop

Alzheimer's, but you could take the population down to one out of five, one out of four that is at

higher, higher risk for Alzheimer's. And then you can cross that with with simple scanning, you

know, sort of technologies, retinal scanning, other, other type of scanning technologies, and the

two together give you a very accurate read of whether somebody has Alzheimer's disease.

Now, the reason why that's important is now with these treatments that are available, and the

ones that are coming The earlier you treat the way better the results are and and the hope is,

basically, you'll be able to stop or possibly cure Alzheimer's with treatments that are here today

or coming just by getting there early. So what enables that is being able to diagnose early. So

there's a whole conversation about preventative care, about early treatment that is opened up

by sequencing, that's delivered at scale to the population. And that's, that's, that's the

technologies here for that. It hasn't happened yet, but that's going to be a very big driver over

the next decade, that a doctor will say, I'm going to give you a prescription for a disease you

don't have, yeah, yeah, exactly, yeah, yeah, or that could very well in the future. Yeah, that's

precision. Precision prevention is yes, yeah, yes, that's That's right. Now, a lot of patients don't

like preventative things, right? I mean, the reason ozempic is big is because, you know, it

changes people's behavior after the fact. You know, if we liked preventative things, we'd

probably all flaws. Well, yeah, that's true, but here's another way of looking at it, which is,

there's a group of us that want to live longer,

and the whole longevity conversation is now becoming something that some percent of the

population is kind of super interested in Well, the way to live the longest, by far, of all the

different things that are around today is to understand what risks you've actually inherited

04:52

so and in each and every one of us, if you take the top 20 things that you die of each and every

one of us, and as in 95% of the population dies of those.

05:00

Top 20 things. So 19 out of 20 of us have inherited risk for one of those things, if not more than

one of those things. And almost all of them can be prevented or pushed off if you know that

you've developed it. So for example, if you're 8% of the population that has risk of heart attack,

05:18

then just lowering your cholesterol to 40 instead of 80, which is, you know, half of what the

American Heart Association guidelines are would prevent a heart attack in that 8% the problem

is the whole 100% of the population was used to study the American Heart Association

guidelines didn't have the techniques to find the 8% but now we can tell you what that 8% is.

So if you're basically you know, one person you know doesn't want to know that's great.

Another person, hey, I want to. I want to. I want to try and live to 95 or 100. You know, what's

my best shot at doing that? Oh, well, you've inherited risk for cardiovascular disease. You're

actually likely going to get a heart attack at 80, and that's going to take 10 years off your life.

However, you can start lowering your cholesterol now and prevent that. Same with cancer. You

know, you're one of the 25% of the population that's inherited increased risk and inherited

increased risk, and we can tell you what organ you've inherited the increased risk. And in

cancer, is a combination of inherited risk and bad luck, you know, so, but you about half of

that's inherited risk. So you know you have colon cancer risk. You can just screen more

frequently for colon cancer. You catch it earlier. It's a whole nother conversation. It's not going

to kill you. So, so that's, you know, that's, that's the, that's the pitch, you know, for longevity.

And I think this longevity conversation comes back to ozempic and other places, because

ozempics a longevity drug. Why is it a longevity drug? It's actually creates, you know,

statistically significant outcomes, you know, based cardiovascular outcomes for people. So they

live longer, yet they look better, but they also live longer and and the other part of it that's

interesting is it has this positive impact on multiple other organs. So it it, you know, cleans your

liver up. It cleans your kidneys, you know, it just adds all these other effects. Because basically

what ends up happening is

ozempic regulates fat accumulation through making cells more sensitive to insulin. When

you're younger, your cells are more sensitive to insulin, and as you get older, for third of the

population or half population, you don't so anyway, it affects every cell in a body, and so it has

an anti aging effect, you know, basically for a third of the population. So I think that, I think

there's going to be a continued interest and shift into, gee, I can, I can live to 95 I could live to

100 you know, look at the people that were doing this now, you know that are, you know, really

active 85 year olds, you know, like, I mean, it's and you're going to start to see that, and that's

going to and people are going to take notice of that. What drives you, I mean, you know, the

money's good. And I suppose the obvious answer is, well, you know, all these investments are

helping humanity live better lives. And I guess that'd be an easy enough answer. But what

makes you excited about doing this? I've always wanted to change the world. I, you know, I feel

08:07

fallen far short of being able to do that at scale. I've had, certainly had companies that have

had impact on, you know, segments of the healthcare economy, and that is, there's nothing

you know more you know fulfilling than actually producing something that helps bunch of

people, but, but you put all this stuff together now, and we have the chance with sequencing

artificial intelligence, and just the way that everybody is revisiting, you know, every segment of

the economy to actually create immense change in healthcare, that that not only is about

making some of the drugs more efficient to create, but is more about changing the way that we

all think about our health, and moving, you know, sort of the world into this, you know, sort of

precision prevention kind of framework so you can live a healthier and longer life. And that's,

that's immense impact. That's like, that's like, changing the world, and that's going to happen

over the next decade, and, and I'm just, you know, thrilled to be in, you know, having those

conversations with people, and maybe, you know, hopefully catalyzing some of that, that

change. And what made you decide to be, that you wanted to be a doctor? Well, I went to

school and was math, computer science, biology, genetics. As an undergrad, I studied a lot, and

then I was fortunate enough to get into Harvard Medical School in this Harvard MIT program

that was very technical. So I continued, you know, studying medicine, but in the context of of

technology and science and and that's been kind of the place I've focused my whole career on.

And I started my first company when I was in graduate school, and we were able to create a

drug with that. And it was very cool. First applying science to solve a problem that created a

product, but also the product.

That touches, you know, a large number of people that have a specific type of disease. And it

felt to me like a much better way of scaling it. Thinks that, you know, I was interested in this,

this company that you organized while in college, it sold for a billion dollars, right? It was

medical school and, and, yeah, did okay, so, so, you know, when I was in school, I organized a

bus trip. We had a we had a keg. Yeah, that's about all I organize. How does a young man

organize professors together to create a company that's ultimately going to be sold for a

billion? Well, first, I should say, got very lucky, and the biggest part of the luck was just running

into the right people. And I think what you tend to find at Harvard and MIT. Well, there's some,

you know, there's, there's a lot of people at Harvard and MIT and, and they're, they're not that

many that understand how to translate, you know, things into product. And, and I recognize

that and, and

kind of build myself as somebody that could help them do that, but, but, but, but the my

general

11:06

framework, or the thing that I basically started off doing, was I said, Look, you know, within the

Harvard and MIT community, there are all these professors that have founded companies. So

wouldn't it be great to just interview them all, you know, like and, and, and. So I listed a course,

got listed in Harvard and MIT course course directories on entrepreneurship, academic

entrepreneurship, and then I invited in every professor I could figure out had been involved in

commercializing stuff and as guest lecturers. And that was an opportunity to meet all these

guys, and one of them connected with and his name was George Whitesides. His son, George

Whitesides Jr, just got elected to the House of Representatives for California. I'm very, very

proud. We're almost family. But George was kind of like a dad of me, and he, after being a

guest lecturer in my class, I asked him if I could help him commercialize some things. And we,

and I basically thought I could raise maybe a million dollars to do something, that something

was create a drug. And so it kind of challenged him, like, let's try to make a drug for less than a

million dollars. And and because that's all we all, I thought I could raise. But when you put the

problem that way, then you start to basically take off the table, you know, lots and lots of

things. It turns out there was only one drug in my entire life that I produced for less than a

million dollars, much less, less than a than $100 million I mean, and but we found it. And we

found it by basically saying, Well, you know, when drugs get into the body, that's when they

become expensive. So you got to make a drug that doesn't get into the body. And you're just

like, hold on, what about what is a drug that doesn't get in your body? And well, it turns out, if

you eat something like plastic and it doesn't get into your body, you poop it out. And then the

question becomes, well, can you make a plastic that's active and does something? And what

we ultimately did was made a plastic or polymer that bound phosphate. And phosphate is the

ion that becomes

difficult for your kidneys to concentrate when you start to lose your kidney function. So that

became a product that we knew you could make, this polymer that you ate and never got into

your body. It bound phosphate and got pooped out, and it was a way of people with kidney

failure excreting phosphate. And that product became a big product, and frankly, just about

everybody that has kidney failure uses it and and we ultimately sold the company to Genzyme

Sanofi, and we had got the product working in a test tube for less than a million dollars, and

then ultimately ended up raising a bunch of venture capital and taking the company public. The

company public and then sold your medical school background. Being a physician has got to be

invaluable with what you're investing in. There are a lot of venture capitalists who are investing

in biotech, but, I mean, it seems like you have a leg up. Well, you know, to be fair, I think that

there are the majority, if not the super majority, of investors these days that have about

technical training, either MDS or PhDs. We have close to 30 of them in our organization. And

through the years, I've, you know, I've touched a lot of people with that background and, you

know, and so I think the world of biotech company building and biotech investing is highly

technical, so you need some kind of training in order to be successful at it. And and I was an

early example of that. And when I went off and did that 30 years ago, my medical school deans

were really concerned

that I was throwing away an education. How could I do this? And I ended up talking my dean

into into the dark. I brought him over to the dark side, and

14:47

he became one of my founders. I recruited him as a founder. He was giving me the lectures. I'm

like, Alright, just like, like, humor me for a couple months here. And and so he's a nephrologist,

and so when we started looking at at phosphate binding, he became an.

Control person to help us with that. And the other thing I'm interested in is the fact that you

studied, you know, computers and mathematics. And I think anyone listening would say, Well,

duh. I mean, of course, if you're going to be a great biotech inventor and founder and investor,

you would be a physician who also understood computers and things, because those are so

important. But you were studying in 1985 Yeah. Did you know In 19 you could possibly have

have foreseen some of the things that have and we're going to talk more about how important

computers are to drug research in a minute. But you couldn't have known in 1985

Oh, absolutely. Did you Oh, big time. Yeah, I knew in 1979

15:44

I mean, I was, I was in high school, I was, I was far I was a math nerd, you know, like, so I was

far ahead of math when I was in high school, and and, and I ultimately ended up studying at at

the corona Institute, which is the NYU Graduate School of Math. And they

were doing a lot of applied math work, including making valves, artificial valves, using fluid

dynamic modeling. So in high school, I was like, doing work, work on that. And, and then I

watched Genentech, you know, sort of grow up at that point in time. And, and I just said to

myself, you know, God, this technology is just going to keep on doubling. It's just going to keep

on, you know, on doing its thing. And just imagine, you know, what will happen over time. And

so I always believe that I felt,

16:35

that I've been fortunate in that that simple insight, you know, has carried my whole career,

and, and it just keeps on getting more true. And, and now I'm finally sitting at a point in time

where all these things that I thought would come together are actually coming together. And,

and it's really like beautiful thing to watch, you know. And I would say that things have moved

in healthcare, biotech always moves slower than you expect. I think Bill Gates made the you

know, comment that that, you know, things you know, basically move a lot slower over a

couple years, you know, but over a decade, you know, they you'd be surprised at how much

change there is. And over the last three decades, I mean, it's just crazy how much change

there's been. Well, and give people an appreciation of how important, I mean that I can't think

of an industry that we will look back in 10 years, especially with the advent of AI and the ability

to tailor drugs. I just, you know, and like, obviously, I don't know what's going to happen in the

future of, I don't know airplane flight or telecommunications or whatnot, but it seems to me

that this is the thing that will say, look back 10 years, sort of almost like pre cell phone, right?

You know that there was this moment in which we didn't have cell phones, and now we do, and

it completely changed our lives. Yeah, that in the next 10 years, the development of drugs and

and tailored drugs and and the the assistance of AI will will look back at this podcast and say,

oh, man, we didn't even know. Yeah. Well, look, there's a lot of things we're not going to be

able to anticipate that that will come out over the next decade, but I think that one thing's for

sure, that they're ways of making products and drugs that have been tried and true, and

they're not going away anytime soon. Um, there's the possibility that artificial intelligence could

displace some of the physical nature of drug discovery. And we're certainly heavily, you know,

sort of invested in that, you know, sort of discussion and and believe it's going to happen over

the next five to 10 years. But frankly, if you were to ask me, I would say it's not going to, it's

not going to revolutionize the industry. What it's going to do is it's going to open up a category

of product development that lends itself to these types of methods. And it will probably be a

slice, you know, and not, and not the whole category. And you know, it's not, you know, not,

not surprising. And you know, in a sense, if you think of any, anything that technology is

affected, especially whether it's, you know, decades of people that have been

working on, on or using, you know, products in a category of developing products in a category,

there's a rich history of of learning, you know, sort of how to match product ideas to people's

needs and and that's human expertise and a lot of

very incremental, very small innovations that stack up over, you know, many, many years to

make for something that's best. Well, I think, I think, I think we're used to things innovation

stacking up. Yeah, there's an interesting relationship between interest rates and healthcare

investment. Yeah. Can you explain that to me? Well, you know, never think about how

impactful things that seem to be unrelated to healthcare investing can be, but interest rates

turn out to be the same.

The largest factor, I would say, in venture capital returns,

20:05

sorry to sort of say that. And the reason for that is that we're long dated investments. So a

biotech product, your investment thesis is really in a decade or two decades from now, you're

going to have a revenue stream that's very profitable. So you have to discount that back from,

you know, 10 years, 15 years in the future. And when you have 0% interest, then, you know,

like we've had for, you know, a while, then there's very little discounting that occurs. There's

nothing better to do with this. That's right, that's right. And when you're, you know, when

you're at 5% where we are now, you know, over a 1520, year period, you have to divide by four

the value, you know, so now something that was worth $2 billion is worth a half a billion dollars,

I mean, and that's what's literally gone on over the last couple years. The entire market's been

compressed by three or four fold, depending upon the duration. You know, that of the

investment. That is the way the public markets look at things that's then pushes down the way

private markets look at things. It takes capital, a great deal of capital, out of the system,

because it's a, you know, the better places to put your money. And so what that does to

venture capital is it produces vintage years that are at great disadvantages, you know, to

vintage years where the interest rates were, you know, were, were a lot different. So I think if

you were to look at venture capital performance, you know, sort of as an example.

2010, 11, 12, were great years for venture capital. Why they were downstream of the financial crisis, my bet is that 2223 24 are going to be great years for venture capital because the interest

rates were so high. They They everything was on sale, you know, like it was on par with what

you saw downstream of the financial crisis, as interest rates rebound. Then, you know, those

those investments will perform, but that will also raise, effectively, the cost of investing and

deploying new capital. And so then the flip side of that is at the peak of the zero interest rates,

22:15

where the markets were raging, even despite COVID. I think those are going to be the worst

performing venture years because you were deploying, you know, basically at the highest point

in the market and art. When I think about our 2020 fund, we got very lucky. And we recycle our

capital, still deploying our 2020 funds. So we were lucky in the sense that we were able to

deploy a 2020 fund over 22 and 23

because I think those funds that just deployed over 20 and 21 that were vintage 20 funds are

going to, you know, run into a tremendous amount of of headwind because they were

deploying at such a lofty time, and in terms of valuations, as you're looking back at all that,

what was the Biggest mistake or the biggest disappointment? Honestly, I did not see the

interest rate changes coming as fast, you know, as they came. And,

you know, 10x genomics is a, you know, would be a very good example of a company that got

completely, you know, whipped by. Interest rate changes very rapidly. So in my world, I very

23:23

am asked to be a macro in, you know, to consider macro themes. And

I certainly hadn't lived through a cycle where interest rates changed as dramatically as they

changed. And there were multiple factors that came into play all at once. The interest rate

change was probably the biggest one, but the inflation Reduction Act and the impact that that

had on a small molecule payment streams, so so that reduced this the time that Medicare can

negotiate with a pharmaceutical company, from 13 years to nine years. And

you know. So now you lose four years of cash flow. And then, in addition, you have to divide the

NPV of that cash flow by by four, because the interest rates are so much higher. So is that, like

an eight fold, you know, like, I mean, it's crushing, you know, set of factors that that, that that

came together, I think that it just happened faster and way more aggressively than, you know,

then we would have thought, having said all that, you know, we we, because we deploy capital

steadily. And I've been doing this for 30 years, and I've seen smaller versions of this. And when

2008 nine happened, it wasn't so clear. In fact, I was at a dinner in 2008

that that was thrown by the Yale president at Davos World Economic Forum. It was a very small

group and included one of the guys that ran one of the largest funds in the world and.

And, and the Yale president, Rick Levin, was an economist, and it's just beginning of 2008

and. And everybody was talking about, well, how fragile is the world? And, you know, the

conversation was basically, well, it's, you know, it's, it's all overblown.

And, and, and, anyway, so my my point being that

it's very hard to see, to see these things coming and and that's not what I'm in business to do.

I'm in business to to create change, you know, basically in healthcare and so, so we missed

I'm in business to to create change, you know, basically in healthcare and so, so we missed

that.

But the flip side of it is having seen these cycles before in other flavors. I basically said to

myself, you have to deploy funds over periods of years because you can't see these things

coming. So outside of economics, you were alluding to Bill Gates, and I actually wrote it down,

we always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the

change that will occur in the next 10 last question for you, estimate for me, the change that will

26:13

I believe there will be a portion of the population that's interacting with a

AI medical bot whose job it is to help us live the longest possible life we can.

26:28

26:31

our, you know, sort of decisions in the same way that bots supplement decisions for all sorts of

different things.

That type of change

is not going to occur that fast. It's going to take it's going to take entrepreneurs that completely

redesign healthcare to develop those frameworks, and at the end of that development will be

physicians and care providers that are augmented in a way that is not frictional between the

the the day by day, interactions that a patient has potentially with them, as well as as the

automated AI that comes, You know, that comes to them,

along with that, I believe that we'll be able to much more precisely match drugs to

patients and match them earlier to patients, which will, then, you know, help improve the life

expectancy of anybody that's developing

disease that matching a product a patient is starting now, cancer's, you know, basically the

place that it's started first, but it's nowhere near what it could be, and that will take years to

unfold.

I think that we'll see

a narrower discrepancy of socio economic factors, and I think that will have an immense impact

on society, to be able to deliver to the lower you know, to the lowest class, health care that

enables them to live longer in the same way that the wealthiest people you know, like in the

world, get, that's You know, that that's, that's what technology is going to going to do, because

technology is very cheap to deploy at scale for these types of things.

So, so my hope is that

28:35

28:38

sort of how long people live, is narrower, in

28:59

29:07

