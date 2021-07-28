tech

Silicon Valley Tech Companies Tighten Their Rules on COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tech companies large and small are tightening their rules on vaccinations.

Google became one of the first tech giants to throw down the gauntlet Wednesday, but already other Bay Area companies are starting to follow suit, telling employees that if they want to come back to the office, they must be vaccinated. 

CEO Sundar Pichai sent out a memo that reads, in part, "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated."

"I think you'll see many employees following suit," said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi. "We are heading back indoors with the fall and winter coming, and those are higher risk settings, and a bunch of vaccinated people together is a low-risk setting."

In fact, Facebook followed suit shortly after, as did Foster City cyber security company Exabeam.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"What we think the most appropriate thing to do is prioritize health for our employees," said CEO Michael Decesare, citing health concerns both for coworkers, and clients.

"For those who want to be part of it, they have to provide proof of vaccination,” he said. “So we know the population we're putting into an environment with each other is all in the exact same situation."

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

coronavirus 33 mins ago

More Than Half of SF Restaurants Support Vaccine Requirement for Indoor Dining

A situation lots of companies say they're concerned about.

This article tagged under:

techCOVID-19Googlevaccinecoronavirus vaccine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us