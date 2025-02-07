Technology

Stanford teen develops AI-powered fire detection network

Ryan Honary shows off his fire detection sensors.
SensorRy AI

A Stanford online high school student has developed a sensor that can detect a fire when it's little more than a spark, a technology that allows firefighters to deploy before the blaze gets out of control.

Ryan Honary of Newport Beachwas first inspired to take action following the deadly and destructive Camp Fire in Northern California.

The first real-world test for his AI-powered sensor network, called SensorRy AI, will come Monday when it is deployed near Irvine, California.

The network uses artificial intelligence to analyze heat and smoke data then notifies firefighters with exact coordinates, buying precious time for them to respond.

"With greater than 1,200 feet line of sight and around 300 feet of non-line of sight, we’re able to detect fire that’s smaller than one foot, Honary said.

Honary has continued to work on his design since fifth grade and has won several awards. He hopes the low-cost and low-power system will soon help Bay Area firefighters as well.

